Running club organises event to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Credit: Harmander Singh
A running club is holding a 10km event next month to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Sikhs In the City is seeking 70 participants for the run, being held on Sunday, February 6, in honour of Her Majesty's 70-year reign.
The event can be done in person or virtually, according to club president Harmander Singh.
The run will start at the junction of Roding Lane South and Woodford Bridge Road at 10am, although participants are asked to arrive by 9.30am.
There will be five laps of a 2km route, which also incorporates Woodford Avenue.
Participants can walk if they are unable to run, Harmander added.
Refreshments will be provided during the event, which costs £15 to enter.
Harmander said £10 from each participant will go to the Mayor of Redbridge's Appeal, which is raising money for Redbridge Carers Support Service and the Young Adult Carers Project.
For further information about the event or to participate, contact info@sikhsinthecity.org.