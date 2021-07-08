Sikh women's group celebrates summer festival in Valentines Park
- Credit: Sikh Women's Alliance
The Sikh Women’s Alliance held its annual Teeyan event in Valentines Park, Ilford.
The group were treated to good weather as they celebrated the summer festival last Saturday (July 3).
Members sung, danced, and shared hot food and Indian sweets with one another after 15 months of the coronavirus pandemic, much of which has been spent under lockdown.
Balvinder Kaur Saund, chair of the Sikh Women’s Alliance, said: “After an isolating and distressing year, many danced and sang away their woes and brought laughter and joy to Ilford.”
The group hopes to meet monthly from now on, as they had for two decades before the pandemic.
Mrs Kaur Saund added: “Staying healthy and happy is good for the women.”
She said that members were looking forward to regular meet-ups, particularly Freedom Day, which is on July 19.
