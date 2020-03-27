Video

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu Archant

Volunteers from a Seven Kings Sikh temple delivered a free pizza lunch to NHS workers at King George Hospital while observing the two-meter rule.

The gurdwara normally hosts a free daily meal every day but decided to deliver one this time while the temple is shut because of coronavirus. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu The gurdwara normally hosts a free daily meal every day but decided to deliver one this time while the temple is shut because of coronavirus. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

A group of four volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered free pizza and soft drinks to staff at the hospital on Thursday, March 26 to thank them for all the work they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the gurdwara closed on Sunday it hosted langar - a free daily vegetarian meal, to anyone who came through its doors, regardless of their religion or nationality.

To continue in that tradition, the team of volunteers decided to bring a meal to the ICU, A&E, X-ray units and other staff on the same day that people across the country applauded the NHS to show support for all that they’re doing.

One of the organisers Kulvir Singh Sidhu said: “We just wanted to show our appreciation of their hard work which goes unnoticed day in, day out.”