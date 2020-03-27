Search

Advanced search

Video

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

PUBLISHED: 07:00 30 March 2020

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Archant

Volunteers from a Seven Kings Sikh temple delivered a free pizza lunch to NHS workers at King George Hospital while observing the two-meter rule.

The gurdwara normally hosts a free daily meal every day but decided to deliver one this time while the temple is shut because of coronavirus. Picture: Kulvir Singh SidhuThe gurdwara normally hosts a free daily meal every day but decided to deliver one this time while the temple is shut because of coronavirus. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

A group of four volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered free pizza and soft drinks to staff at the hospital on Thursday, March 26 to thank them for all the work they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the gurdwara closed on Sunday it hosted langar - a free daily vegetarian meal, to anyone who came through its doors, regardless of their religion or nationality.

To continue in that tradition, the team of volunteers decided to bring a meal to the ICU, A&E, X-ray units and other staff on the same day that people across the country applauded the NHS to show support for all that they’re doing.

One of the organisers Kulvir Singh Sidhu said: “We just wanted to show our appreciation of their hard work which goes unnoticed day in, day out.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Goodmayes Tesco site

1945: East Enders celebrate VE Day with a week of street parties

Redbridge suspends recycling collections

Residents are being asked to store their recycling if they have room, otherwise put it out with the normal rubbish. Picture: PA Images/Philip Toscano.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Welcome Centre, Ilford, stays open for rough sleepers

The Welcome Centre provides meals, laundry, showers and clothing to rough sleepers. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Most Read

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Recorder letters: Coronavirus and Goodmayes Tesco site

1945: East Enders celebrate VE Day with a week of street parties

Redbridge suspends recycling collections

Residents are being asked to store their recycling if they have room, otherwise put it out with the normal rubbish. Picture: PA Images/Philip Toscano.

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Welcome Centre, Ilford, stays open for rough sleepers

The Welcome Centre provides meals, laundry, showers and clothing to rough sleepers. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Workers outside the entrance of the ExCeL. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Delay could affect World Cup says Kane

Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Coronavirus: Normal life will not resume for six months says government doctor

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries. Picture: PA Video

Coronavirus: Yarde reveals father’s death

Anthony Yarde (left) and Travis Reeves during the WBO Intercontinental light-heavyweight title bout at the Royal Albert Hall
Drive 24