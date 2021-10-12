Sikh volunteer group hands out food to celebrate International Langar Week

Published: 3:50 PM October 12, 2021

A Sikh voluntary organisation held a free communal food service at the weekend in Ilford.

On Saturday (October 9), volunteers from the Sikh Empowerment Voluntary Association (SEVA) served food in Ilford centre as part of International Langar Week 2021 from Octover 4 to 10.

The week is about highlighting the Sikh practice of langar, a community kitchen which serves vegetarian food to people of all faiths.

Volunteers from the Sikh Empowerment Voluntary Association were out in Ilford centre on Saturday as part of International Langar Week. - Credit: Seva

A SEVA spokesperson said: "We believe serving langar to our local community will bring Ilford together as one. One of the principles of Sikhism is to serve and share with others and by serving langar, we are putting equality, selfless service and unity into action."

The event ran from noon until 5pm and SEVA invited people of all faiths, genders and ages to join.

SEVA is named after a Sikh principle which stresses the importance of work or service performed without thought of reward or personal benefit.

It has been providing hot meals, clothing and winter rucksacks filled with essentials to homeless people in Redbridge since 2015.