Hundreds of families across the country descend on Ilford for Diwali celebration

Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London Archant

Hundreds of families across the country came to Ilford to dance, dine and show off their outfits to celebrate Diwali and the 10th anniversary of a community group on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London

In 2010 the first Diwali celebration organised by Shubham London, a community group based in the south of the borough, was attended by 30 families but this year's party stretched to 850.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is celebrated to mark the occasion of Lord Ram returning home after completing his 14 year exile and defeating Ravana and is celebrated by Indians around the world.

You may also want to watch:

Shubhan's founder Robin Thakur said: "England is our home and we celebrate all our festivals with the same zeal as any Indian would do in India."

Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London

Attendees came from as far as Swindon and Wales and organiser Pankaj Sharma said it was difficult to tell whether it was a Diwali event or a lavish Indian wedding.

Shubham's next event Holi in the Park will be held in the Spring.