Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of families across the country descend on Ilford for Diwali celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:00 08 November 2019

Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London

Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London

Archant

Hundreds of families across the country came to Ilford to dance, dine and show off their outfits to celebrate Diwali and the 10th anniversary of a community group on Saturday.

Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham LondonMembers of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London

In 2010 the first Diwali celebration organised by Shubham London, a community group based in the south of the borough, was attended by 30 families but this year's party stretched to 850.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is celebrated to mark the occasion of Lord Ram returning home after completing his 14 year exile and defeating Ravana and is celebrated by Indians around the world.

You may also want to watch:

Shubhan's founder Robin Thakur said: "England is our home and we celebrate all our festivals with the same zeal as any Indian would do in India."

Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham LondonMembers of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London

Attendees came from as far as Swindon and Wales and organiser Pankaj Sharma said it was difficult to tell whether it was a Diwali event or a lavish Indian wedding.

Shubham's next event Holi in the Park will be held in the Spring.

Most Read

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Most Read

TfL defends move to slash Central line services between Woodford and Hainault

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police close A406 in Ilford as search begins for driver who ran from scene of lorry crash

Traffic on the A406 in South Woodford

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Police name man found dead in Aldborough Hatch as detectives urge those that knew him to come forward

Metropolitan Police officers have confirmed the man found dead in Aldborough Hatch was 57-year-old Vladislavs Radionovs. Picture: Met Police

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

New Ilford boss Fowell says facing his former club is just another game to his squad

The East London Football Podcast

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United battles for possession with Aaron Cresswell of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Cricket: Redbridge youngsters enjoy Super 1s finals

Redbridge youngsters in action at the Lord's Taverners Super 1s finals

Daggers blog: Stockport trip at crucial stage of season

Liam Gordon of Dagenham and Redbridge and Dan Sweeney of Barnet during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Barnet, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 5th October 2019

Football: Essex U16s 5 Guernsey 0

Essex under-16s face the camera (pic essexfa.com)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists