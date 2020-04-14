Show NHS and keyworkers we care – send us your clapping videos and rainbow pictures

People in Canning Town clap to support the NHS. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other keyworkers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online to show the keyworkers in our borough that we value them.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to jacob.ranson@archant.co.uk.

Please identify your name in the message and where you are from.