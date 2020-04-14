Show NHS and keyworkers we care – send us your clapping videos and rainbow pictures

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 April 2020

People in Canning Town clap to support the NHS. Picture: Andrew Baker

People in Canning Town clap to support the NHS. Picture: Andrew Baker

Andrew Baker

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other keyworkers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe AgiusOutside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, our There With You campaign and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online to show the keyworkers in our borough that we value them.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together will full details of who is featured, to jacob.ranson@archant.co.uk.

Please identify your name in the message and where you are from.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work.

Most Read

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.

Coronavirus: Concerns over quick Do Not Resuscitate decisions at BHRUT as patients’ family speak out

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

A London Ambulance worker wearing PPE as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Coronavirus: Lockdown could see end of Sue Ryder hospices

Sue Ryder has warned its hospices may be forced to close if it doesn't get enough money to plug a projected �12m shortfall. Picture: Sue Ryder

Hundreds of thousands of followers of Christian, Islamic and Jewish faiths in Redbridge finding new ways to worship during lockdown

Followers across the borough are finding new ways to worship their faiths during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

