Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

PUBLISHED: 15:20 17 December 2018

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Archant

Forensic crime scene investigators were in Newbury Park after a gun was fired in a property this morning (Monday, December 17).

Police were called at approximately 12.40am on Monday, December 17 to reports of a “gun discharged” in St Peters Close. One resident said police were still at the scene at lunchtime and a cordon had been put in place.

“There are police cars and three forensics in gowns,” he said.

“Police said there has been an incident in the ground floor maisonette - there was damage but no one was injured.”

Another resident added: “The front door is now covered with black sack material and I saw one guy covered in blue polythene-type overalls with a mask outside it.”

A Met Police spokesman told the Recorder that officers from Trident, the Metropolitan Police’s gun crime and homicide unit, are investigating the incident after a house was broken into and a weapon was fired.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” the police spokesman said.

“There are no injuries and there have been no arrests”.

