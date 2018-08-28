Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in
PUBLISHED: 15:20 17 December 2018
Archant
Forensic crime scene investigators were in Newbury Park after a gun was fired in a property this morning (Monday, December 17).
Police were called at approximately 12.40am on Monday, December 17 to reports of a “gun discharged” in St Peters Close. One resident said police were still at the scene at lunchtime and a cordon had been put in place.
“There are police cars and three forensics in gowns,” he said.
“Police said there has been an incident in the ground floor maisonette - there was damage but no one was injured.”
Another resident added: “The front door is now covered with black sack material and I saw one guy covered in blue polythene-type overalls with a mask outside it.”
A Met Police spokesman told the Recorder that officers from Trident, the Metropolitan Police’s gun crime and homicide unit, are investigating the incident after a house was broken into and a weapon was fired.
“Inquiries are ongoing,” the police spokesman said.
“There are no injuries and there have been no arrests”.