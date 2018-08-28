Search

Wanstead High Street shops close after major power cut

PUBLISHED: 14:45 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:49 28 December 2018

Shops in Wanstead High Street have been closed for much of the day due to a power outage. A sign in the Costa window

Archant

Almost every shop in Wanstead High Street has been forced to close after a power cut earlier this morning.

Both major chains and independent shops including Greggs, Tesco Express and Lighthouse Fish Bar have been closed since around 9.30am today (Friday, December 28) with shops displaying messages in their windows explaining to customers why they are shut.

One shopper said the only store in the High Street that has remained open is the Co-op store, because the store has its own generator.

Engineers from UK Power Networks were sent to investigate after the outage reported around 10am today.

Power is expected to be restored by 4pm.

A message sent to residents from UK Power Networks explained that engineers have now been able to divert electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to some customers.

A spokesman said: “We know your power may now be back on, however; we’ll keep sending text updates to everyone until all the power to your area is on.”

For the latest updates visit the UK Power Networks website.

