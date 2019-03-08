Ilford Exchange evacuated - but don't worry it's planned
PUBLISHED: 10:16 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 15 July 2019
Archant
If you hear fire alarms and see lots of people exiting the Exchange this morning, then don't worry it is just a drill.
Between 10am and 10.30am, the shopping centre in High Road is performing its annual big evacuation.
A spokeswoman for the mall said: "The full centre evacuations is an annual legal requirement, the safety of our guests is our highest priority and that is why these drills are so important.
"We would like to thank our guests in advance for their patience and support."
If you hear an alarm outside of these times, please treat it as a real event.