Tesco shoppers in Redbridge thanked for donating 7,400 meals to food banks

Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2021

Tesco shoppers in Redbridge donated 7,410 meals as part of the more than 1.3 million provided by the supermarket. - Credit: Matthew Horwood

Generous Tesco shoppers across the UK have been thanked after donating more than 1.3 million meals to feed people in their communities amid the pandemic, with customers in Redbridge donating 7.410 meals.

During the annual Tesco Food Collection at the end of November shoppers donated enough packets, tins and boxes to provide 800,000 meals to help the Trussell Trust and Fareshare in their vital work.

An additional collection held in the summer means that shoppers have donated more than 1.3m meals through Tesco's food collections this year.

The supermarket tops up all customer donations to the collection by 20pc and has also provided more than £60m in support to help the charities feed communities during the pandemic.

During the initial lockdown Tesco donated £15m of food, split between the two charities. The supermarket has announced a further £4m of food for FareShare in recent months and donates two million meals a month of surplus food via the charity.

Both charities have faced an exceptional need for supplies.

Food banks in the Trussell Trust's network are expected to provide a food parcel every nine seconds this winter, while FareShare is supplying more than double the food that it did before the pandemic to 11,000 frontline charities and community groups feeding people across the country.

Trussell Trust CEO Emma Revie said: “Throughout 2020, communities across the UK have stepped in to provide vital support to people left without enough money for the basics. And we have been truly humbled to see how much people are willing to give to food banks in our network as they face their busiest winter ever.

“It’s not right that any of us are forced to go to a charity for food but thanks to the incredible compassion and generosity of Tesco customers during the Tesco Food Collection, food banks in our network are able to continue to provide the lifeline of emergency support for local people in crisis this winter, while we work in the long term to build a hunger free future.”

Shoppers who were unable to donate in store can still show their support at https://www.tesco.com/zones/supporting-charities-and-communities



