Ilford shop which sold alcohol without licence for six years granted new licence

The Azad Food Centre was granted a new alcohol license until 11pm. Picture: Google Maps Archant

An off-licence in Ilford High Road, which was mistakenly selling alcohol 24 hours a day for the past six years, has been granted a licence to sell until 11pm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Roy Emmett who chaired the sub-committee said there was sufficient evidence to deny the license but made the 'difficult decision' to grant it. Picture: Redbridge Council. Cllr Roy Emmett who chaired the sub-committee said there was sufficient evidence to deny the license but made the 'difficult decision' to grant it. Picture: Redbridge Council.

Following the licensing sub-committee meeting on Thursday (June 25) a decision was made to allow Azad Food Centre to sell alcohol from 8am-11pm.

The shop, which falls in the Cumulative Impact Zone, had been selling alcohol for 24 hours a day, but under a licence that had been issued to Halka Limited, which dissolved in 2014. The owner, Salman Yalcinkaya, did not transfer the licence to his new company.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Yalcinkaya applied for a new 24-hour alcohol licence and said the failure to transfer the existing one was an honest mistake.

The sub-committee, chaired by Cllr Roy Emmett sitting with Cllr Ruth Clack and Cllr Ann Sachs, unanimously granted a premises licence, which allows the sale of alcohol until 11pm.

It also ordered that Mr Yalcinkaya complete a licensing course within three months.

Some residents are upset the licence was granted at all after allowing the shop to operate for six years.

Resident Ruthba Amin, who has campaigned for limiting the amount of alcohol licences in the area, said: “How can he be a responsible seller when he didn’t even know his own responsibilities?”

Another resident, S. Ali, said: “We wouldn’t be allowed to use this excuse if we are issued a parking ticket or if we failed to pay our taxes.”

In his decision Cllr Emmett wrote: “The sub-committee accept Mr Yalcinkaya’s contention that he believed he was operating under a valid premises licence, and since he has been supplying alcohol already, his continuing to do so will not add to the number of off-licences in the CIZ area.”