Search

Advanced search

Independent businesses are booming on street as small shops prosper

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 November 2020

Support local high street shops.

Support local high street shops.

Archant

Shopping local is booming in Wanstead, shop owners say.

Simple 'n' Natural organic food store. Picture: Adriana ElguetaSimple 'n' Natural organic food store. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Wanstead High Street is awash with independent businesses from butchers, fishmongers and bakeries to art supplies and gift shops, unique traders passionate about their produce.

Owner of Italian deli, More Italy, Vincenzo Cossari, said that preparation and adapting quickly was key to the shop’s survival, and subsequent success.

“We heard about everything a couple weeks in advance from friends and family in Italy, so we decided to take the chairs in and move more towards a supermarket service than a cafe a good two weeks before the official lockdown in March,” he said.

With supermarkets running out of essentials such flour and pasta, due to panic buying and gaps in the supply chain, More Italy had good personal relationships with Italian suppliers and it supply chain was uninterrupted/ That meant it could keep Wanstead residents supplied with the essentials, unavailable in the blighted supermarkets.

The Ginger Pig butchers. Picture: Adriana ElguetaThe Ginger Pig butchers. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

You may also want to watch:

Vincenzo also agreed to having no minimum order for items, so isolating or shielding residents could get one or two items without having to leave the house.

“It was good for the community and it was good for us, the spirit was right,” he says.

Clientele also shifted from being up-market and specialist to everyday products for families and young adults, resulting in increased sales that appear to be lasting.

More Italy's every day products now are its speciality. Picture: Adriana ElguetaMore Italy's every day products now are its speciality. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

“The trend is here to stay,” he adds. More Italy intends to stay as more a supermarket-deli than a cafe-deli and says its found its niche. The unique everyday produce from Italy is a lot more in demand than coffee.

Likewise, Melanie X of The Art Shop says that aside from the actual lockdown period with non-essential shops closed, shoppers seem like they have been considerate to source gifts and cards locally, and although they are still recovering from the lockdown closure, she was “optimistic” about the future.

For health food shop, Simple ‘n’ Natural, its main issue were gaps in the supply chain.

“We could have turned over more,” said owner John with reference to the preceding months but he agreed the loyal customers and strong community spirit meant that his business has gone relatively unharmed by the pandemic,

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man's death in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

Knifepoint robbery in broad daylight in Clayhall Park

Clayhall Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Recorder letters: Mill Road development, Quiet Streets, resident forums, Covid-rules and nuclear weapons

An artist's impression of the proposed Mill Road development in Ilford. Picture: Telford Homes

Have you seen Miguel, 16, missing from Ilford?

Have you seen Miguel, 16, missing from Ilford since October 19? Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man's death in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Private companies could have say in how NHS money is spent in borough after CCG merger

CCGs are in charge of buying health services for their area from providers like hospitals, charities or private companies. Picture: PA Images

Knifepoint robbery in broad daylight in Clayhall Park

Clayhall Park. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Recorder letters: Mill Road development, Quiet Streets, resident forums, Covid-rules and nuclear weapons

An artist's impression of the proposed Mill Road development in Ilford. Picture: Telford Homes

Have you seen Miguel, 16, missing from Ilford?

Have you seen Miguel, 16, missing from Ilford since October 19? Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Independent businesses are booming on street as small shops prosper

Support local high street shops.

South Woodford woman promotes diversity in fashion industry in new role

Alison Cline-Williams was named am ambassador for charity Models of Diversity, which seeks for better representation in the fashion industry. Picture: @shot_by_espin

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man's death in Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Recorder letters: Mill Road development, Quiet Streets, resident forums, Covid-rules and nuclear weapons

An artist's impression of the proposed Mill Road development in Ilford. Picture: Telford Homes

View from City Hall: Council must learn from this episode

Keith Prince AM congratulates residents for fighting against Quiet Streets.