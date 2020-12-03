Shop Local: Wanstead to welcome back Local Makers Market this Saturday

Published: 7:00 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:05 AM December 9, 2020

The Local Makers Market has been part of the Wanstead furniture since 2013, with this picture taken from an event before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Rosie Nolan - Credit: Archant

The Local Makers Market returns to Wanstead this weekend as the latest tier system allows for the return of such events.

The September market at Christchurch Hall, which took place with strict rules in place to ensure Covid-compliance. This weekend's market will follow the same format. Picture: Rosie Nolan - Credit: Archant

As part of its Shop Local campaign, the Recorder caught up with organiser Rosie Nolan, who spoke of her excitement at the prospect of people visiting the market again.

Though happiness is the overriding feeling, Rosie is clear that safety is the top priority: “We ran another market in Wanstead back in September, and the feedback in terms of safety was really positive. We enforced the rules really strictly. It’ll be the same on Saturday. It has been a very tough year for small businesses so it’s important to have the market as long as everything is done safely. It’ll be so good to see people.”

Because of lockdown, the September market was the only one able to take place this year. It’s a departure for Rosie, who has been running a number annually — in Wanstead and Stoke Newington — since she started this venture in 2013.

As much as Rosie has missed the market, it’s clear the community has too. She said: “We have a really good following locally, people in Wanstead really love handmade things.”

This Saturday will see a number of talented local artisans out in force; Rosie says there will be everything from ceramicists to textile designers, alongside a mulled wine stall.

These examples are only the tip of the iceberg, with a total of 40 stalls – 30 divided into two rooms inside, with 10 outside – set to be in attendance.

Though this is reduced to ensure Covid-compliance, Rosie is confident people will be happy with the array of homemade products on display.

After Saturday attention will turn to next year, with six markets on the agenda.

Despite the unclear landscape, Rosie believes it’s important to keep planning: “We’re going to keep organising markets. If they get cancelled due to a change in the guidelines, we accept that, and we support any future lockdowns. But we’ll do as much as we can.”

The market will take place this Saturday from 11am - 4.30pm at Christchurch Hall, Wanstead. For further information, visit localmakers.uk/ or @LocalMakersMarket on Facebook and Instagram.