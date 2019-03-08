Search

Here is how you can help rough sleepers find shelter in Redbridge as temperatures soar

PUBLISHED: 17:26 24 July 2019

You can help rough sleepers in Redbridge in this hot weather. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

You can help rough sleepers in Redbridge in this hot weather. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

PA Wire/PA Images

Redbridge Council has activated its severe weather emergency protocol to make sure rough sleepers are safe and indoors during this week's heatwave.

The protocol is activated during extreme weather conditions and it means anyone sleeping rough can access emergency accommodation.

Accommodation is accessible to people who would otherwise be excluded from services.

Redbridge Council's housing cabinet member Farah Hussain said on Twitter: "No one should be outside in the extreme heat. Let @Tell_StreetLink know if you spot anyone so we can get them indoors and safe."

Members of the public can help by contacting @Tell_Streetlink on Twitter or by calling 020 8708 4007 (020 8554 5000 out of hours) if you see or know a rough sleeper who is outside during the extreme weather.

You can also visit www.streetlink.org.uk.

