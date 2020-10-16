Ilford Station gets socially distanced shelter from the storm

TfL installed new temporary shelters outside Ilford Station in case customers need to queue up to ensure social distancing on platforms and trains. Picture: Site Eye Archant

Ilford Station has a new shelter installed outside its entrance to help protect from the elements as commuters might need to queue up in order to ensure platforms and trains do not become overcrowded.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The shelters are at the temporary entrance at Ilford Hil to provide additional protection if there is a need to queue to enter the station. Picture: Site Eye The shelters are at the temporary entrance at Ilford Hil to provide additional protection if there is a need to queue to enter the station. Picture: Site Eye

Transport for London (TfL) installed the new shelters at the temporary entrance in Ilford Hill as additional protection if there is a need to queue to enter the station.

You may also want to watch:

Measures are in place across the transport network to maintain social distancing at stations and on trains and there is a one-way system in Ilford Station as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard Smith, TfL Rail operations director, said: “We know that no-one likes being held outside a station, but with social distancing in place, there may be some times when customers may need to wait to get onto a platform to board a train.

“This temporary shelter will provide our customers with protection from the elements this autumn and winter as improvement work to the main entrance at Ilford continues.”