Ilford Station gets socially distanced shelter from the storm
PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 October 2020
Archant
Ilford Station has a new shelter installed outside its entrance to help protect from the elements as commuters might need to queue up in order to ensure platforms and trains do not become overcrowded.
Transport for London (TfL) installed the new shelters at the temporary entrance in Ilford Hill as additional protection if there is a need to queue to enter the station.
You may also want to watch:
Measures are in place across the transport network to maintain social distancing at stations and on trains and there is a one-way system in Ilford Station as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Howard Smith, TfL Rail operations director, said: “We know that no-one likes being held outside a station, but with social distancing in place, there may be some times when customers may need to wait to get onto a platform to board a train.
“This temporary shelter will provide our customers with protection from the elements this autumn and winter as improvement work to the main entrance at Ilford continues.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.