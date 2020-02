Fire crews called to shed fire in Gants Hill

Firefighters received nine calls about a shed on fire in Southwood Gardens. Picture: Google Archant

Firefighters received nine calls this morning about a shed on fire in Gants Hill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Hainault and Woodford Green were called at 10.03am to reports of an outdoor storage container on fire in Southwood Gardens.

The shed was destroyed and the fire spread to a conservatory, which was also damaged.

The blaze was under control by 10.54am.