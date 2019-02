Police appeal to find missing man last seen in Ilford

Shayne Mangodza has been missing since Saturday, February 9. Photo: Enfield MPS Archant

Police are appealing to find a missing 35-year-old from Tottenham who was last seen in Ilford.

Security guard Shayne Mangodza has been missing since Saturday, February 9.

He was last seen at work outside Champs Sports Bar, in High Road, according to a friend.

If seen, please contact the North Area Missing Persons Unit on 0208 345 4407 quoting 19MIS005463.