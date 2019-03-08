Shaun Bailey heaps praise on Redbridge's 'wonderful' Chaps That Chat community initiative

Shaun Bailey with Chaps That Chat organiser, Sid Green. Picture: Ted Metzger Archant

A Redbridge community group set up for like-minded men received a visit from the Conservative candidate for London mayor.

Shaun Bailey visited Jewish Care's Chaps That Chat group, set up by Sid Green four years ago at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre for men who are 60 and above.

The group meets up to discuss current affairs and issues and enjoy each other's company once a month.

Sid said: "We had more than 60 members come along between the ages of 60 to 93 to hear Shaun Bailey, who was fantastic.

"Shaun told us that he appreciated meeting the group and said it was wonderful to see so many older men from our community getting together at the Chaps That Chat group."

Honorary chap Shaun said: "It is a wonderful community initiative and it was an absolute pleasure to chat with the members.

"I come from a Jamaican culture where respect for our elders is deeply ingrained. There is so much wisdom stored in our communities and I want to tap into it as I try to build a better and safer London."