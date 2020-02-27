Search

Sharp fall in number of fires attended in Redbridge over last decade, figures show

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 February 2020

Picture: London Fire Brigade

Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

The number of fires in Redbridge attended by the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has fallen sharply over the last decade, the latest figures show.

The brigade went to the scene of 539 fires in the borough last year, a drop of almost 40 per cent from the 883 fires it attended there in 2010.

There has also been a fall of 17.7 pc from 2018 to 2019, with LFB going to 655 blazes in Redbridge during 2018.

The falls in Redbridge are both higher than across London as a whole, with fires dropping 34 pc in the capital across the last decade and 8.5 pc in the last 12 months.

LFB said the total of 17,993 fires it attended in London last year was the lowest figure since it started calculating data in 1966.

A spokesman for the brigade said it put the decrease over the last 10 years down to its "integrated and targeted approach to fire safety, with staff delivering key messages to a wide range of different audiences".

This included community safety work such as visits to schools, people's homes and the use of social media to get messages across concerning fire safety.

Across London, the brigade made 15,000 more home fire safety visits last year than in 2010, and these see crews offer life saving advice and fit smoke alarms where needed.

Dan Daly, assistant commissioner for fire safety, said: "The reduction in fires is testament to the hard work of our firefighters and in particular our fire safety teams who tirelessly push forward our commitment to prevent fires from happening in the first place."

He warned against complacency though, adding that people are still dying and suffering serious injury from avoidable fires.

"Therefore, we will continue to target our messaging to achieve behavioural change and work with our partners to target our home fire safety visits to those most at risk from fire," Mr Daly said.

"It is also vital that regulations are changed to make buildings safer and more sprinklers fitted especially in purpose built residential blocks and homes of the vulnerable."

