Family of dad last seen in Ilford make appeal nine days after his disappearance: ‘We are getting extremely concerned for his safety’

PUBLISHED: 14:20 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 18 February 2019

Shayne Mangodza has been missing since Saturday, February 9. Photo: Enfield MPS

The family of a missing Tottenham dad, last seen in Ilford, are appealing for his safe return.

Security guard Shayne Mangodza, 35, was last seen in Champs Sports Bar and Grill, Ilford.

He is described as black of stocky build and 6ft 3ins tall.

He has plaited black hair and a black beard.

His brother Freejoy said: “We are appealing to anyone who has any information leading to the whereabouts of my brother Shayne Mangodza.

“Shayne is a much loved son and brother but more importantly a father of a young boy.

“We have not seen him for over a week now and my mother and I are getting extremely concerned for his safety.

“If anyone has any knowledge of his whereabouts could you please contact police or missing people as soon as you can.”

Det Pete Dyche from North Area CID said: “Police are extremely concerned for Shayne who has not been seen or heard from for over seven days.

“His disappearance is completely out of characted for him.

Contact Haringey CID with information on 101 or Missing People on 116000 quoting reference 19MIS005463.

