Events across Redbridge inviting children to celebrate playwright William Shakespeare

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 March 2020

William Shakespeare. Picture: Johnny Green/PA

A series of events is taking place across Redbridge inviting children to celebrate playwright William Shakespeare.

Libraries across the borough are hosting events to mark Shakespeare Week, which runs from March 16 to 22.

On Monday, March 16, children aged five to eight can try to write their own Shakespeare poem at Fullwell Cross Library, Barkingside, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

South Woodford Library is calling on youngsters aged five and over to create their own pop-up book on Thursday, March 19 from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

A themed craft event for children aged four to 11 is also taking place at Gants Hill Library from 2pm to 3pm on Saturday, March 28.

Shakespeare Week is going on across the country and is organised annually by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

It aims to give primary school children the  chance to get their first experience of the playwright's stories, language and characters.

