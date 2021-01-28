News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Racial inequalities to be discussed with shadow minister

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 11:14 AM January 28, 2021   
Labour's Shadow Minister for Equalities Marsha de Cordova (centre) will be speaking at the Redbridge Equalities general meeting on Thursday, February 4. - Credit: PA

Labour's shadow minister for equalities Marsha de Cordova will be the guest speaker at the next general meeting of Redbridge Equalities.

The MP for Battersea will be talking about the recent report from the joint committee on human rights which highlighted the lack of progress in addressing racial inequalities in Britain.

Redbridge Equalities is one of the many organisations, groups and networks which are providing vital advice, advocacy and support to the most vulnerable throughout the borough.

In addition to the general meeting, the group holds a weekly outreach advice surgery by telephone every Tuesday from 12-3pm (call 0208 551 8178) for support throughout the pandemic.

To book a ticket to the general meeting visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/recc-general-meeting-with-marsha-de-cordova-tickets-137224116025



