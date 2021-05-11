Labour's shadow cabinet reshuffle sees new role for Ilford North MP
Ilford North MP Wes Streeting has been appointed as shadow child poverty secretary by Labour leader Keir Starmer amid a reshuffle of the shadow cabinet.
Mr Streeting will lead Labour's policy and campaigns on tackling child poverty, which he says will be a key mission for the next Labour government.
Before the reshuffle, Mr Streeting was the shadow minister for schools.
Commenting on his appointment, he said: “Having grown up on a council estate and received free school meals, I understand better than most the impact of poverty on children’s lives.
“As Labour’s shadow child poverty secretary, I’ll be taking the fight to the government on behalf of children everywhere and developing a plan to lift millions of children out of poverty under the next Labour government.
"I’m delighted that Keir Starmer has made this a priority for Labour and honoured that he has asked me to lead this work.”
This reshuffle comes following the May 6 local elections, which saw Sadiq Khan reelected as mayor of London.
