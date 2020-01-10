Search

Police hunt man after alleged sexual assault in Chigwell

PUBLISHED: 09:39 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 10 January 2020

Ross Noble. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

Police would like to talk to Ross Noble, 30, in connection with reports a woman was sexually assaulted in Chigwell.

The alleged incident happened around 7am yesterday, Thursday, January 9.

Noble is 5ft 7ins and has links to London, particularly Chingford, and he may be driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa with a reg that starts FN05.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grays police station on 101.

You can also report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

