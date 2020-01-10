Severe delays across Central line due to signal failure
PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 January 2020
Mike Brooke
The Central line is running with severe delays due to an earlier signal failure.
The delays started at 11.45am today, Friday, January 10, following a signal failure at Leytonstone.
There was no service between Liverpool Street and Woodford for some time.
Trains are now running, but with severe delays, TfL said.
Valid tickets are being accepted on London buses and TfL Rail services via any reasonable route.