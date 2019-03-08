Search

A-level results: Seven Kings High School 'bucking the national trend'

PUBLISHED: 11:04 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 15 August 2019

Three of the six students who gained an A* taking an extra A-level in Italian. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Congratulations are in order, or should that be molto bene, after all six Seven Kings students who took an extra A-level in Italian gained an A*.

In addition to brilliant language grade, Mukarma Zakria, 18, gained an A in biology and maths and an A* in chemistry.

She came to Redbridge two years ago and said improving her English was a challenge.  "I worked really hard for my results, I am so happy," the student at the school in Ley Street, said.  "I am going to UCL to study medicine as I enjoy the people contact and thought it would give me lots of options in the future."

Mukarma, who logged online to view her results at 8am this morning (August 15), said she will celebrate with friends by going out to dinner.  Headteacher, Jane Waters said overall, more than 50per cent of pupils gained A* to C and 75pc achieved A-C.  "Lots of out students overcame personal challenges to get to where they needed to go and we have four going off to Oxbridge," she said. "To get an A* in English you had to get 29 out of 30 in each module and the BBC said it was the lowest A* and A A-level results since 2007. "We bucked the national trend and the children and staff worked so hard."

She also added that more than 20 students only got A* or A grades.

