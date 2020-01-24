Search

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

PUBLISHED: 13:41 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 24 January 2020

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Archant

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the identities of the three men who were killed in a fatal triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday.

Harinder Kumar. Picture: Met PoliceHarinder Kumar. Picture: Met Police

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command have today, Friday January 24, named the men as 29-year-old Narinder Singh Lubhaya; 30-year-old Harinder Kumar; and, 37-year-old Malkit Singh Dhillon, who was known to people in the UK as Baljinder Singh.

All three men were living in or around Ilford and are Indian nationals.

Their next of kin have now all been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Emergency services were called at 7.38pm on Sunday, January 19, to reports of "a disturbance" in Salisbury Road, Seven Kings.

Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Picture: Met PoliceNarinder Singh Lubhaya. Picture: Met Police

Initial reports from the Met had suggested the disturbance had begun in Elmstead Road.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found three men suffering stab injuries.

All three were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested two men following the incide

Malkit Singh Dhillon. Picture: Met PoliceMalkit Singh Dhillon. Picture: Met Police

Gurjeet Singh, 29, of South Park Crescent, Ilford, was charged on Tuesday, January 21 with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared custody at Redbridge Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 22.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, February 19.

The second man previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has now been eliminated from enquiries.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine, who is leading the Met's investigation, said: "I know that people were present when the attack occurred, I urge them to come forward.

"This is a dreadful incident that has shocked the local community.

"I need their help to piece together exactly what happened and the events that led up to it."

Enquiries around motive for this incident continue, however we do not believe it to be gang-related.

Officers at this stage are not seeking to make any further arrests for murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or to remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Drive 24