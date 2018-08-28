Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised

Twenty-five firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop in Meads Lane, Seven Kings. Photo: Twitter/@LondonFire Archant

A woman and child were treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised after a fire at a Seven Kings shop.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop beneath flats in Meads Lane at around 3.50pm on Friday, December 14.

The fire was brought under control by 4.56pm and a small part of the ground floor shop was damaged.

A man, woman and child evacuated the first floor flat before crews arrived.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution by paramedics.

The woman and child were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

A further two adults left the shop before firefighters arrived.

Twenty-five firefighters and four fire engines attended, among them crews from Ilford and Dagenham fire stations.

The Brigade’s investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by a fault in an electrical consumer unit.