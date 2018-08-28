Seven Kings shop fire: Woman and child treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised
PUBLISHED: 18:30 17 December 2018
Archant
A woman and child were treated for smoke inhalation and man hospitalised after a fire at a Seven Kings shop.
Firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop beneath flats in Meads Lane at around 3.50pm on Friday, December 14.
The fire was brought under control by 4.56pm and a small part of the ground floor shop was damaged.
A man, woman and child evacuated the first floor flat before crews arrived.
The man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital as a precaution by paramedics.
The woman and child were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
A further two adults left the shop before firefighters arrived.
Twenty-five firefighters and four fire engines attended, among them crews from Ilford and Dagenham fire stations.
The Brigade’s investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by a fault in an electrical consumer unit.