Seven Kings School celebrates 90th birthday with fair

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:14 AM October 20, 2021   
The fair on the Seven Kings School fields

The fair on the Seven Kings School fields

Seven Kings School has celebrated its 90th birthday with a fair. 

On Saturday (October 19), the school in Ley Street invited the whole Seven Kings community to join in with the anniversary celebrations on the playing fields. 

Entertainments included a helter-skelter and teacups, traditional fair games such as coconut shy and hook-a-duck, as well as market place stalls selling various gifts. 

There was an exhibition of memorabilia from the school going back to 1931, which included a registry list of its first students. 

The event also featured a fire engine courtesy of Ilford Fire Station. 

An estimated 3,000 visitors attended over the course of Saturday afternoon, including many ex-staff and alumni. 

The money raised at the fair will be given to Haven House Children’s Hospice, which provides specialist care to children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. 

