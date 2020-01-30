Seven Kings road closed after 'unexplained' death of teenage girl

Aldborough Road South has been closed to traffic by emergency services this morning. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A teenage girl has died in hospital after collapsing in a Seven Kings street this morning, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eyewitnesses described a police cordon in place in Aldborough Road South near its junction with Seven Kings High Road on Thursday morning (January 30).

The Met have now confirmed investigators do not believe the incident is related to any traffic accident or hit and run, despite speculation locally.

A police spokesman confirmed to the Recorder: "Police were called by the Londom Ambulance Service at 9.03am to Aldborough Road South in Ilford.

"A girl, believed in her mid teens, had collapsed in the street.

You may also want to watch:

"She was taken to an east London hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"Her next of kin have been informed.

"The death is being treated as unexplained.

"Road closures are in place while emergency services deal with the incident."

The London Ambulance Service confirmed that paramedics were called at 8.49am to "reports of a person unwell on Aldborough Road South".

A spokeswoman added: "We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, a medic on a motorbike and two medics in cars.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority."