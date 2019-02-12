Musical former Seven Kings reverend who died aged 73 to be honoured at memorial service

Rev John Enever with his wife Rosemary. Photo: St John's Church Archant

A musical Seven Kings reverend who was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his work supporting young people with special needs has died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St John’s Church, in St John’s Road, will be holding a memorial service to honour its former organist and choir leader Rev John Enever on March 16.

He died of a brain tumour on December 11 last year at the age of 73.

“John had a keen sense of humour and always had stories to share,” said Lester Amman, editor of church’s magazine, a friend John’s of 30 years.

“He was a star act in the church’s Variety Shows!“

Lester spoke of how John lead the church’s choir from 1978 to 1994 which, during the 1980s, had a membership of nearly 30 adults and children.

He and his wife Rosemary lived in Aldborough Road South where they had brought up their three children – Andrew, Katherine and Cheryl.

Cheryl is now a professional soprano singer.

“He was an ardent cricket fan and music was another strong passion of his,” Lester added.

“He was always very happy, jovial and sociable – he got on with everybody.”

Rosemary was curate at St John’s from 1988 until 1994, when they both moved on from the church.

They both then had ministries in Waltham Abbey for seven years followed by eight years at St Andrew’s Church, in The Drive, Ilford.

John became a deacon in 1997 and was ordained as a priest the June the following year.

In 1992, John he was awarded the MBE for his efforts to help young people with special needs in securing work placements

In 2002, he became deanery chaplain to international Christian charity the Mothers’ Union and also also became a chaplain at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

John moved to Devon, where his funeral was held, to enjoy semi-retirement in 2010.

There he became a voluntary chaplain at Exeter Prison.

The service in memory of Rev Enever is set to take place at 2pm and a light lunch will be served beforehand at 12.30pm.