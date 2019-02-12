Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Musical former Seven Kings reverend who died aged 73 to be honoured at memorial service

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 February 2019

Rev John Enever with his wife Rosemary. Photo: St John's Church

Rev John Enever with his wife Rosemary. Photo: St John's Church

Archant

A musical Seven Kings reverend who was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his work supporting young people with special needs has died.

St John’s Church, in St John’s Road, will be holding a memorial service to honour its former organist and choir leader Rev John Enever on March 16.

He died of a brain tumour on December 11 last year at the age of 73.

“John had a keen sense of humour and always had stories to share,” said Lester Amman, editor of church’s magazine, a friend John’s of 30 years.

“He was a star act in the church’s Variety Shows!“

Lester spoke of how John lead the church’s choir from 1978 to 1994 which, during the 1980s, had a membership of nearly 30 adults and children.

He and his wife Rosemary lived in Aldborough Road South where they had brought up their three children – Andrew, Katherine and Cheryl.

Cheryl is now a professional soprano singer.

“He was an ardent cricket fan and music was another strong passion of his,” Lester added.

“He was always very happy, jovial and sociable – he got on with everybody.”

Rosemary was curate at St John’s from 1988 until 1994, when they both moved on from the church.

They both then had ministries in Waltham Abbey for seven years followed by eight years at St Andrew’s Church, in The Drive, Ilford.

John became a deacon in 1997 and was ordained as a priest the June the following year.

In 1992, John he was awarded the MBE for his efforts to help young people with special needs in securing work placements

In 2002, he became deanery chaplain to international Christian charity the Mothers’ Union and also also became a chaplain at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

John moved to Devon, where his funeral was held, to enjoy semi-retirement in 2010.

There he became a voluntary chaplain at Exeter Prison.

The service in memory of Rev Enever is set to take place at 2pm and a light lunch will be served beforehand at 12.30pm.

Most Read

Zero hygiene rating given to Cakes and Shakes, Gants Hill and other businesses in Ilford and Seven Kings

Cakes and Shakes has been given the lowest score. Photo: Google Maps

Nine tower blocks containing up to 1,400 homes could be built on Goodmayes Tesco site

A mock-up of how the development on the site of Goodmayes Tesco could look. Photo: Weston Homes

Date revealed for Goodmayes Nando’s opening

Are you looking foward to a Peri-Peri fix in Goodmayes? Photo: Katie Collins

Police chase in Clayhall

There was a police chase in clayhall today. Photo: Google Maps

Burglar stole £50,000 worth of designer clothing from Chigwell home

Edward Williams stole about £50,000 worth of designer clothes and shoes. Photo: Essex Police

Most Read

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 70s dies after falling into silo near Eye

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Musical former Seven Kings reverend who died aged 73 to be honoured at memorial service

Rev John Enever with his wife Rosemary. Photo: St John's Church

Woodford wary of Cantabs threat despite gap in table

Woodford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Churchfields bag a spot in Premier League Primary Stars final

Churchfields celebrating their victory (Pic: Churchfields)

Town prepare for busy period after free weekend

Andrea Mantovani knocks the ball forward for Woodford Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Pugh hopes Wanstead can continue winning start to tenure

Wanstead in action at Woodford in London Two North East earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists