Seven Kings six-year-old boys raise £4,500 with ‘Lemonade for Yemen-Aid”

Ayaan Moosa, Aaria Ishaaq and Mikaeel Ishaaq raised £4,500 at their Lemonade for Yemen-Aid stand. Picture: Adeela Toor Archant

A pair of friends from Seven Kings Primary School held a “Lemonade for Yemen-Aid” stand to support the humanitarian crisis and raised more than £4,500.

The boys preparing their sign. Picture: Adeela Toor The boys preparing their sign. Picture: Adeela Toor

What started as a small idea turned into a popular event as six-year-olds Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq made promotional videos and told all their friends at school to come along on Sunday, July 5.

Outside Ayaan’s home in Ilford the boys set up their stand and raised more than £3,500 in cash on the day and £1,000 in online donations from those who wanted to support but couldn’t make it.

The boys’ siblings joined in on the action and sold cupcakes.

Aaria Ishaaq made cupcakes. Picture: Adeela Toor Aaria Ishaaq made cupcakes. Picture: Adeela Toor

Ayaan’s mum Adeela Toor worked with the charity One Nation where 100pc of the donations go towards aid for Yemen. She said: “It was a great example of a community working together to raise money for those in dire need.”

To contribute visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/team-yemen