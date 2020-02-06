Seven Kings primary school receives Good rating by Ofsted inspectors after significant improvements

Farnham Green Primary School received its first Good rating in more than 10 years. Picture: Farnham Green Archant

A Seven Kings primary school has seen its Ofsted rating upgraded to Good for the first time in more than 10 years.

Inspectors said pupils felt special and happy with the school's staff showing a real interest in them. Picture: Farnham Green Inspectors said pupils felt special and happy with the school's staff showing a real interest in them. Picture: Farnham Green

Inspectors from the education watchdog said pupils at Farnham Green Primary School in Royal Close felt special and happy, with staff showing a real interest in them after their inspection on December 3-4 last year.

The mixed school with almost 500 pupils was judged as Requiring Improvement on the last three inspections in 2016, 2014 and 2012.

The school, part of Strive4 Academy Trust, was judged as being Satisfactory in 2010 and the last time it received a Good rating was back in 2007.

Headteacher John Lee said: "With the excellent drive and support of Strive4 Academy Trust, together with the overwhelming commitment of staff, pupils and families, we are delighted to have significantly improved Farnham Green - the children in our community deserve the best.

"We are now a school to be proud of and one that is innovating."

In the report, inspectors said: "Pupils learn particularly quickly in the early years and in Years 5 and 6.

"Children in the early years discover how to concentrate, persevere and share. They love talking about their learning, indoors and out."

Regulators said English, mathematics, religious education, history and physical education were all well planned but there were gaps in pupils' understanding in geography, design technology and music.

In those three subjects they said the content was not well planned.

They added that leaders have clear plans to improve those subjects and the work and staff training needed for it to be successful have started.

The report states that safeguarding measures at the school are effective and leaders prioritise pupils' safety.

The school has many extra-curricular activities but they focus mainly on sports.

Ofsted suggested expanding the variety of clubs available so pupils can have a more well-rounded extra-curricular programme.

Mr Lee said he was very pleased with the school's improvement and added: "In the words of one of the inspectors, the school is fast becoming a powerhouse."

The latest inspection was the first one carried out since the school became an academy in September 2017.