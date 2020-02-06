Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings primary school receives Good rating by Ofsted inspectors after significant improvements

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 February 2020

Farnham Green Primary School received its first Good rating in more than 10 years. Picture: Farnham Green

Farnham Green Primary School received its first Good rating in more than 10 years. Picture: Farnham Green

Archant

A Seven Kings primary school has seen its Ofsted rating upgraded to Good for the first time in more than 10 years.

Inspectors said pupils felt special and happy with the school's staff showing a real interest in them. Picture: Farnham GreenInspectors said pupils felt special and happy with the school's staff showing a real interest in them. Picture: Farnham Green

Inspectors from the education watchdog said pupils at Farnham Green Primary School in Royal Close felt special and happy, with staff showing a real interest in them after their inspection on December 3-4 last year.

The mixed school with almost 500 pupils was judged as Requiring Improvement on the last three inspections in 2016, 2014 and 2012.

The school, part of Strive4 Academy Trust, was judged as being Satisfactory in 2010 and the last time it received a Good rating was back in 2007.

Headteacher John Lee said: "With the excellent drive and support of Strive4 Academy Trust, together with the overwhelming commitment of staff, pupils and families, we are delighted to have significantly improved Farnham Green - the children in our community deserve the best.

"We are now a school to be proud of and one that is innovating."

In the report, inspectors said: "Pupils learn particularly quickly in the early years and in Years 5 and 6.

"Children in the early years discover how to concentrate, persevere and share. They love talking about their learning, indoors and out."

You may also want to watch:

Regulators said English, mathematics, religious education, history and physical education were all well planned but there were gaps in pupils' understanding in geography, design technology and music.

In those three subjects they said the content was not well planned.

They added that leaders have clear plans to improve those subjects and the work and staff training needed for it to be successful have started.

The report states that safeguarding measures at the school are effective and leaders prioritise pupils' safety.

The school has many extra-curricular activities but they focus mainly on sports.

Ofsted suggested expanding the variety of clubs available so pupils can have a more well-rounded extra-curricular programme.

Mr Lee said he was very pleased with the school's improvement and added: "In the words of one of the inspectors, the school is fast becoming a powerhouse."

The latest inspection was the first one carried out since the school became an academy in September 2017.

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

‘No customers for a week’: Disruptive building work at Ilford Station leave businesses struggling

Some businesses near Ilford Station in Cranbrook Road and Ilford Hill have had no customers for a week. Picture: Rafiullah Niazi

Redbridge Council revokes Seven Kings restaurant’s licence after it was caught repeatedly using illegal workers

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Police and paramedics respond to report of assault at Clayhall school

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Seven Kings stabbings: Three men died from stab wounds to chest, inquest hears

L-R: Harinder Kumar, Malki Singh Dhillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya. Pictures: Met Police

Redbridge set to increase council tax to protect frontline services and regenerate borough

Council tax bills in Redbridge are set to rise. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

FC Leytonstone youngsters on cloud nine

FC Leytonstone under-13s face the camera

Netball: Essex Open suffer against Eclipse

Essex Open face the camera at their Premier League match against Eclipse

West Ham fans Foodbank proves a great success

Graeme Howlett of fans website KUMB and foodbank founder John Ratomski before the last home game

West Ham bring in former skipper Kevin Nolan on coaching staff

West Ham United's Kevin Nolan celebrates scoring (pic: Stephen Pond/Empics)

Six Nations: Saracens six start for England in Scotland

England's Maro Itoje (centre left) and Owen Farrell (centre) looks dejected during the Guinness Six Nations match at the Stade de France, Paris.
Drive 24