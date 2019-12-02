Search

Seven Kings murder: Police continue to appeal for witnesses as 24-year-old charged with killing Akeem Dylon Barnes

PUBLISHED: 07:37 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 02 December 2019

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of fellow 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes after he was stabbed to death at a party in Seven Kings.

Jean Marc Dable, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, November 30.

On the evening of Sunday, December 1, he was charged and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later today (Monday, 2 December).

Police were called to Telegraph Mews, at 06.10am on Sunday, November 24, to reports of a group of people fighting.

Officers attended, however, there was nobody suffering from stab wounds at the location.

A short time later the officers were called to Ilford Lane to reports of a man with stab injuries.

At the scene they found 24-year-old Akeem, known as Dylon, with knife injuries.

The officers administered first aid until paramedics arrived and Dylon was taken by London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where he died at 12.36pm.

A post-mortem examination conducted at West Ham Mortuary on Tuesday, November 26 found the cause of death to be a stab wound.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who has information, video or images that could assist the investigation to call 101 ref 1776/24NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

