Seven Kings mosque pupils deliver 200 kebabs and cupcakes to neighbours

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy Archant

Pupils from a Seven Kings school delivered 200 packs of kebabs, chicken tikka and cupcakes last month as part of an outreach programme aimed at highlighting tolerance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

Al Misbaah Academy, in Seven Kings mosque on High Road, held discussions and presentations on racism, discrimination and respect as part of their Tolerance campaign week, held during National Hate Crime Awareness week and Black History Month, at voluntary sessions during half term last month.

A hand-written note from a neighbour who received the hot food pack from pupils from Al Misbaah Academy. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy A hand-written note from a neighbour who received the hot food pack from pupils from Al Misbaah Academy. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

At the end of the week on Thursday October 24, about 100 children, aged 8-14, went around to meet their neighbours, delivered the hot food packs, and spoke to them about the topics they learned.

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

You may also want to watch:

Hajrah Saleh, a teacher at the school spoke about how touched some of the neighbours were by their outreach.

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

She said: "We had one particular lady who was eastern European who said she really appreciated that we reached out to the community this way as she feels very discriminated against in the U.K. and so we have given her hope that her children won't experience the same thing."

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

One neighbour was so pleased with the food that he sent a hand-written note thanking them and wishing them peace and goodwill.

This is the first time Al Misbaah has run this programme but they intend to do it every term now.