Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings mosque pupils deliver 200 kebabs and cupcakes to neighbours

PUBLISHED: 17:17 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 20 November 2019

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

Archant

Pupils from a Seven Kings school delivered 200 packs of kebabs, chicken tikka and cupcakes last month as part of an outreach programme aimed at highlighting tolerance.

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah AcademyPupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

Al Misbaah Academy, in Seven Kings mosque on High Road, held discussions and presentations on racism, discrimination and respect as part of their Tolerance campaign week, held during National Hate Crime Awareness week and Black History Month, at voluntary sessions during half term last month.

A hand-written note from a neighbour who received the hot food pack from pupils from Al Misbaah Academy. Picture: Al Misbaah AcademyA hand-written note from a neighbour who received the hot food pack from pupils from Al Misbaah Academy. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

At the end of the week on Thursday October 24, about 100 children, aged 8-14, went around to meet their neighbours, delivered the hot food packs, and spoke to them about the topics they learned.

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah AcademyPupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

You may also want to watch:

Hajrah Saleh, a teacher at the school spoke about how touched some of the neighbours were by their outreach.

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah AcademyPupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

She said: "We had one particular lady who was eastern European who said she really appreciated that we reached out to the community this way as she feels very discriminated against in the U.K. and so we have given her hope that her children won't experience the same thing."

Pupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah AcademyPupils from Al Misbaah Academy distributing hot food packs to 200 households. Picture: Al Misbaah Academy

One neighbour was so pleased with the food that he sent a hand-written note thanking them and wishing them peace and goodwill.

This is the first time Al Misbaah has run this programme but they intend to do it every term now.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

Owen Waters House in Clayhall was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

‘Explosion’ heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Most Read

Teenager stabbed to death in Clayhall

Owen Waters House in Clayhall was taped off on Wednesday morning. Picture: Ken Mears

Plans for 1,280 homes, new school and village hall on Goodmayes Tesco unveiled

The new development in Goodmayes will be made up of 1,280 homes, a new school, village hall, commercial space and cafes. Picture: Weston Homes

Planning decision set to be made on 18-storey block of flats in Ilford

Redbridge Council hope to build an 18-storey and 10-storey residential complex in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

‘Explosion’ heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford school finance boss tried to ‘maximise’ pupil numbers for cash

An email was sent to staff at Winston Way Academy in the run-up to the Autumn Census. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redfern rues missed drop goal as Woodford draw with Amersham & Chiltern

Woodford RFC in action against Harpenden RFC. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Clayhall murder: Police appeal for information after ‘vicious attack’ on teenager

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Thomas McCurtains footballers win All Britain Championship for first time

The Thomas McCuratins footballers at the All Britain final. Picture: Thomas McCurtains

‘Explosion’ heard at Clayhall garages where car was burned out and teen stabbed to death

Police at the scene of the murder at Owen Waters House in Clayhall. Picture: Ken Mears

Essex Senior League: Redbridge and Bengal win, while Ilford held to a draw

Redbridge manager Micky Wetherall during Redbridge vs Saffron Walden Town, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 7th September 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists