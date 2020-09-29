Member of Seven Kings Lions Club uses company premises to distribute £60k of lockdown essentials

Bob Jandoo (second from right) - pictured alongside fellow members from the Seven Kings Lions Club - was able to use his company's premises to distribute more than £60,000 worth of lockdown essentials. Picture: Bob Jandoo Archant

A member of the Seven Kings branch of the Lions Club used his company’s premises to help distribute more than £60,000 of food and other essentials during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bob Jandoo — managing director of Smilers, a nursery chain with a branch in Gants Hill — used the premises as a base during lockdown when it was only operating at 10 per cent capacity.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the Lions Club, he teamed up with groups including The Rotary Club and Barking Gurdwara to provide this community service.

Bob says this was only possible because the nursery received financial assistance under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme: “With Lloyds Bank’s support, we kept all three nurseries open for the children of frontline workers.

“We used the lockdown to turn our headquarters into a hub supplying food to homeless shelters, staff at Queen’s and Whipps Cross hospitals and anyone else who needed help.”