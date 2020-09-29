Search

Advanced search

Member of Seven Kings Lions Club uses company premises to distribute £60k of lockdown essentials

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 September 2020

Bob Jandoo (second from right) - pictured alongside fellow members from the Seven Kings Lions Club - was able to use his company's premises to distribute more than £60,000 worth of lockdown essentials. Picture: Bob Jandoo

Bob Jandoo (second from right) - pictured alongside fellow members from the Seven Kings Lions Club - was able to use his company's premises to distribute more than £60,000 worth of lockdown essentials. Picture: Bob Jandoo

Archant

A member of the Seven Kings branch of the Lions Club used his company’s premises to help distribute more than £60,000 of food and other essentials during lockdown.

Bob Jandoo — managing director of Smilers, a nursery chain with a branch in Gants Hill — used the premises as a base during lockdown when it was only operating at 10 per cent capacity.

You may also want to watch:

As part of the Lions Club, he teamed up with groups including The Rotary Club and Barking Gurdwara to provide this community service.

Bob says this was only possible because the nursery received financial assistance under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme: “With Lloyds Bank’s support, we kept all three nurseries open for the children of frontline workers.

“We used the lockdown to turn our headquarters into a hub supplying food to homeless shelters, staff at Queen’s and Whipps Cross hospitals and anyone else who needed help.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Member of Seven Kings Lions Club uses company premises to distribute £60k of lockdown essentials

Bob Jandoo (second from right) - pictured alongside fellow members from the Seven Kings Lions Club - was able to use his company's premises to distribute more than £60,000 worth of lockdown essentials. Picture: Bob Jandoo

Reward offered in bid to find abducted children

Yaseen, Ebrar and Bilal playing in the park before they were abducted. Picture: Met Police

Wanstead filmmaker uses obscure Finnish sport for comedy gold

Marc Coleman, left, shot the comedy film The Hobbyhorser during lockdown. Picture: Marc Coleman

DJ and MC sessions offered as part of plans to redevelop former Goodmayes Homebase site

FutureDJs are set to help co-design the new studio space planned as part of a new development proposed for the former Homebase site in Goodmayes. Picture: Hadley and Clarion

Orient boss ‘devastated’ as Tottenham are handed bye

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020