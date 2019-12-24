Search

Green light for five-storey block of flats in Seven Kings High Road

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 December 2019

Plans to demolish a car repair garage and build a five-storey block of flats have been granted planning permission. Picture: Google

Plans to demolish a car repair garage and build a five-storey block of flats have been granted planning permission. Picture: Google

Plans to demolish a Seven Kings car repair garage and build a five-storey block of flats in its place have been given the green light.

The car-free development at 550 High Road will have retail space on the ground floor and nine new flats above, made up of four one-bedroom flats, four two-bedroom flats and one three-bedroom flat.

The development seeks to increase the amount of new homes on the site by adding an additional storey to the previously consented scheme which was granted planning permission in 2017.

"The overall objective of the scheme is to provide a high-quality development at this site, in order to better utilise the vacant plot of land and contribute towards the councils housing targets," the applicant said.

A total of 15 cycle spaces will be provided as part of the development and private outdoor space will also be provided in the form of a private balconies and terraces.

Last year, planning permission was also granted to demolish the buildings at 556-558 High Road and build a five-storey block made up of nine flats.

