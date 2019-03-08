Search

Plans for 300 new homes and 19-storey buildings on Seven Kings community hub site revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 October 2019

Archant

Up to 300 new homes could be built in Seven Kings as part of the council's plans for a community hub and new GP surgery.

The development in Seven Kings High Road, opposite Chester Road and Pembroke Road, would be made up of a "series of buildings" ranging from three to 19 storeys in height.

The plans are laid out in an application from chartered surveyors Montagu Evans, which submitted a "screening opinion" to Redbridge Council, on behalf of the council-owned development company Redbridge Living, to find out whether an environmental impact assessment should be carried out.

Planning officers decided an environmental impact assessment was not required for the site, which is currently a council-owned car park.

Existing buildings on the site will be demolished and a "residential-led mixed use development" made up of a business hub, community hub and a new GP practice will be built on the ground floor.

Three hundred flats are proposed as part of the scheme and some of the buildings could be up to 19 storeys in height.

The development will offer a mixture of one, two and three-bed family homes and thirty-five per cent will be affordable, Redbridge Living said.

The council said there is already an allocation of 170 new houses for the site in the local plan and anticipates that most of the cost of the this development will be absorbed from the new housing on the site.

The purpose of the community hubs programme, which proposes to build hubs in Gants Hill, Hainault, Wanstead, and Woodford Green, as well as Seven Kings, is to bring services together to provide residents with a better, more integrated service in new purpose-built facilities that are much more centrally located for people.

Architects will present the full scheme for the Seven Kings site and the concept design of the community hub at a public meeting on November 18 at Isaac Newton Academy in Cricklefield Place from 6.30-8.30pm.

A public consultation on the plans is due to be launched next month and a full planning application submitted in early 2020.

