Boys who raised £100,000 with Lemonade for Yemen-aid win national award

Published: 4:19 PM May 24, 2021

Mikaeel Ishaaq and Ayaan Moosa, who helped raise thousands with their Lemonade for Yemen-aid campaign, won a Rotary Young Citizen award 2021. - Credit: Adeela Moosa

Two best mates from Seven Kings whose Lemonade for Yemen-Aid stand went viral and helped raise £100,000 for the humanitarian crisis have been recognised with a national award.

Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq's fundraising effort to help starving children in Yemen was first featured in the Ilford Recorder when they set out to raise £100 on July 5 last year but they raised £4,500 on the day.

They went viral and were interviewed on BBC, ITV and various international outlets, which caught the eye of superstar Angelina Jolie.

The actress and humanitarian sent the boys a sizeable donation and a personalised letter.

The pair ended up raising an astonishing £100,000.

The boys were first featured in the Ilford Recorder in July. - Credit: Adeela Moosa

They also got a surprise message from rapper Stormzy and their favourite footballers David Luiz and Bruno Fernandes when they received Gold Blue Peter badges.

In March, the boys were named runners up in the Recorder/Rotary Young Citizen Award after being nominated by Redbridge Rotary Club.

The pair even attracted the attention of superstar Angelina Jolie, who sent them a personalised letter and a sizeable donation. - Credit: Adeela Moosa

On Saturday, May 22 they were recognised at the virtual national Young Citizen Awards Ceremony hosted by BBC presenter Ellie Crisell.

Upon hearing they won a Rotary Young Citizen national award, Ayaan and Mikaeel said: "We felt so amazed when we got the Rotary Young Citizen award, we were so happy that we were jumping around and celebrating, having so much fun and we couldn't believe it."

Donations to the boys' appeal have come in from all over the world.

Ayaan said because they were on TV he was hoping they could raise "trillions and trillions of dollars to help Yemen."

Ayaan Moosa was chuffed to see he made the front page of the Ilford Recorder. - Credit: Adeela Moosa

His mother Adeela Moosa said: "My son's whole experience is that he is so happy to help children who are suffering in Yemen so that they are able to eat enough food, with his best friend beside him."

The two boys will receive a trophy, certificate and £300 to go towards their chosen project or charity from Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

Tom Griffin, the president of Rotary International, said: "What an incredible story.

"That these two very young people should not only be moved by the plight of children in Yemen but should have the ingenuity to find a way to help them is a great story.

"It’s clear from its success that what they have done has touched many hearts."