News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Seven Kings barbers closes after 62 years in business

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 4:43 PM September 27, 2021   
Suleyman Melit, who runs Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings

Suleyman Melit, who ran Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings - Credit: Daniel Gayne

Tony's barber shop in Seven Kings has closed after 62 years in business.

The High Road barber gave its last haircut on Saturday, September 25, after owner Suleyman Melit decided to retire. 

Suleyman, 66, joined Tony's in 1980 and took over from its founder in 1997, but decided to shut up shop after his son moved on from the business. 

He said that it had struggled in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also as a result of increasing competition. 

Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings

Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings - Credit: Daniel Gayne

He said “We used to be very busy, because it was only us down here, only me and UK Salon."

You may also want to watch:

Demand was high enough for many years, Suleyman said, to sustain himself, his son, and founder Tony, who continued working at the business even after retiring. 

He felt that the neighbourhood had changed a lot since he started working there, but that his older clientele has meant that the hairstyles have largely remained the same. 

Most Read

  1. 1 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
  2. 2 Eatery 'at risk of closure' as scammers exploit Just Eat loophole
  3. 3 Road and rail round-up: Steer clear of these disruptions next week
  1. 4 Three places to go pumpkin picking near east London
  2. 5 Council to approve children's performances after monkey costume scandal
  3. 6 Man dies after fall near Hainault station
  4. 7 Best places to have a curry in Redbridge as chosen by readers
  5. 8 'Grab this chance to save her life': Wanstead woman battling chronic illness urgently needs £200k for surgeries
  6. 9 Ilford grandfather to run 37th London Marathon months after Covid battle
  7. 10 Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash

Suleyman said that the business has multiple regular customers who have been coming since they opened back in 1959, with some coming from as far as Cambridge and Southend to get their haircuts. 

Suleyman Melit, owner of Tonys, with gifts from customers

Suleyman Melit, owner of Tony's, with gifts from customers - Credit: Daniel Gayne

Many of his regular customers brought gifts of whisky and champagne this week to congratulate him on his retirement. 

“Everybody says ‘do you feel sad?'

"I say ‘what can I do’, the time comes I have to finish,” he said. 

When Suleyman’s son left the business to become a bus driver, he decided that he would continue going until the shop’s lease ran out and then retire.  

He said: “I feel happy when I retire, but I’m not feeling happy that I’m closing down.” 

Suleyman said he wants to visit Turkey, Cyprus and Spain in his retirement, but his first plan after 41 years of “non-stop” work is simply to rest. 

Retail
Retirement
Seven Kings News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prince of Wales pub in Green Lane, Ilford

Hospitality Day

'Last of a dying breed': Ilford pub scoops readers' vote honour

Daniel Gayne

person
Two cars involved in the crash

Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Randeep and Chetna Sohal, proprietors of Artful Blend in Roding Lane South

Food and Drink

Coffee fanatics to open 'lively' new coffee shop in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

Housing

Homebuilder steps back from proposals over rising projected costs

Josh Mellor, LDRS

Logo Icon