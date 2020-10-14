Black History Month: Mont Rose College decorates campus and holds activities to further the conversation

Mont Rose College has decorated their campus to celebrate Black History Month and are holding a series of activities to further the conversation. Picture: Fida Khalid Archant

Mont Rose College is proudly celebrating Black History Month throughout its Gants Hill campus and are holding activities to initiative conversations and further develop students knowledge on the topic.

The school said it wanted to take a public stand against discrimination and take the time to understand its community of colour. Picture: Fida Khalid The school said it wanted to take a public stand against discrimination and take the time to understand its community of colour. Picture: Fida Khalid

The school has decorated their Mont Rose House campus with Pan-African flags and colours and have displays throughout the school.

The green in the flag symbolises the natural wealth of Africa, the black symbolises black people and the red portrays the bloodshed for liberation and unity, with the yellow representing the sun.

A spokesperson for the school issued the statement: “We want to provide a diverse and welcoming learning environment to all of our students, therefore knowing the upmost importance of why we celebrate Black History Month is a priority to us.”

The college is also holding virtual activities throughout the month to engage their students on the topic and continue the conversation.