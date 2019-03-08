Search

Woodford Green disabled children's charity opens new outdoor sensory hub

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 July 2019

The Abridge Golf Club Ladies Committee who donated £20,000 to the project. Picture: Elhap/Rachel Joseph

Archant

A Woodford Green charity has opened a new outdoor sensory hub for children, young people and adults with learning disabilities.

Elhap's new outdoor sensory hub. Picture: Elhap/Rachel JosephElhap's new outdoor sensory hub. Picture: Elhap/Rachel Joseph

Elhap has opened the new outdoor facility in their woodland area and it is built using entirely natural materials with a self-supported roof. A terraced sensory garden has also been planted in front of the hub.

The hub was opened by Abridge Golf Club Ladies Committee on Friday, June 28, who funded the project with a donation of £20,000.

Rachel Joseph, head of development at Elhap, said: "Our outdoor sensory hub will be a base from which the children, young people and adults with learning disabilities who use Elhap's services can explore the sensory delights of the woods.

"They can spend time in the hub enjoying the peace and gentle sounds of the woods, take part in a sensory walk, explore our new sensory garden, or enjoy the smells, sensations and flavours of cooking over an open fire in our new fire-pit.

"We are incredibly grateful to Abridge Golf Club Ladies Committee for their amazing support."

