Search

Advanced search

Hainault butcher selling his high-end restaurant steaks to Redbridge homes during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 July 2020

James George converted his wholesale butchery into a retail shop to provide great British beef to the great British public. Picture: James George

James George converted his wholesale butchery into a retail shop to provide great British beef to the great British public. Picture: James George

Archant

After supplying gourmet meat to the best restaurants in London and seeing sales vanish overnight with lockdown, a Hainault butcher adapted his business to provide the same high-quality steaks to residents.

Customers are intrigued by the cuts of meat dry-aging with a mound of Himalayan salt at the bottom. Picture: James GeorgeCustomers are intrigued by the cuts of meat dry-aging with a mound of Himalayan salt at the bottom. Picture: James George

Before lockdown James George, owner of Select Butchery, Hainault, went from having 26 vans on the road and providing meat to high-end restaurants such as Hawksmoor, Quaglino’s and The Wolseley to almost losing everything.

James, who has owned the business for 20 years, said: “Overnight our turnover went to zero and cash flow became very difficult.”

He continued to provide meat for some restaurants which offered takeaway but it was a fraction of what he was selling before.

He was forced to furlough almost 75per cent of his staff and take his vans off the road.

Starting Monday, July 13 they are releasing an app where residents within a three-mile radius of the shop can order high quality meat. Picture: James GeorgeStarting Monday, July 13 they are releasing an app where residents within a three-mile radius of the shop can order high quality meat. Picture: James George

James had a fridge full of meat with nowhere to go.

With the help of a friend who had a mobile meat truck he decided to sell his steaks door to door.

You may also want to watch:

Since restaurants were closed and people were getting adventurous in their home kitchens James found there was a real apetite for it.

Select Butchery has been providing meat to restaurants such as Quaglino's, Dishoom, and The Ivy for the last 20 years. Picture: James GeorgeSelect Butchery has been providing meat to restaurants such as Quaglino's, Dishoom, and The Ivy for the last 20 years. Picture: James George

The truck became so popular that James decided to convert half of his ground floor offices into a purpose built shop where the public can “get a better standard of meat and poultry than at their supermarket”.

In the shop there are two dry-aged chillers with a mound of Himalayan salt at the bottom to dry-age beef.

James said: “People are fascinated by it and don’t understand it but come and ask us questions about the process and what it means to dry-age beef.”

Now that restaurants have re-opened some business has returned and James said he is about 25pc below where he needs to be.

He had to make 20 redundancies, has 40 staff members on furlough and has another 40 have returned to work.

He now has several vans out six days a week.

Starting Monday (July 13) James is launching a home delivery service where anyone within a three-mile radius of the shop can order their meat through an app.

For more information visit https://www.selectbutchery.shop/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Most Read

Cannabis found at Ilford house which caught fire twice in four days

Police put out a fire on a roof in Castleview Gardens on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Freeder

Man taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog during terror arrest operations, including one near Goodmayes Park

Witnesses described hearing a volley of gunshots and armed police in the area. Picture: @eoinmoylan1

Independent air quality review claims Redbridge Council leader made ‘demonstrably false claims’ about Tesco Towers

An independent review into the Tesco Towers development accused Cllr Jas Athwal of making 'demonstrably false claims' about air quality. Picture: Andrew Baker/Redbridge Council

Tributes to Barkingside author and conservationist who died at 40, days before publishing debut novel

Author and conservationist Jackie Rohen died just three days before the release of her debut novel How to Marry Your Husband. Picture: Matt McLennan

Coronavirus: ‘I feel like I am now living my second life’ - Redbridge granddad returns home after three months battling virus

Rohit Patel is finally back home with his four grandkids after three months at King George Hospital battling coronavirus. Picture: Chandni Patel

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham United boss Moyes hoping Haller can play a part in their survival bid

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller has a shot on goal

Cricket: All 18 First-Class Counties to compete in 2020 season

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

150 free places for London boxing community to join online KO Racism workshops

Kick-Out Racism (Pic: England Boxing)

Essex League confirm July 18 start

Stumps are put in place ready for play (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hainault butcher selling his high-end restaurant steaks to Redbridge homes during lockdown

James George converted his wholesale butchery into a retail shop to provide great British beef to the great British public. Picture: James George