Second man arrested in connection with Ricardo Fuller fatal stabbing in Ilford

A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ricardo Fuller in Ilford.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, March 14 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has been released from police custody under investigation.

Police were called at around 5.05am on Saturday, March 7 to reports of a man suffering stab injuries inside a nightclub in Ilford High Road.

The man, 24-year-old Ricardo, was taken to an east London hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about what happened and their enquiries continue.

Officers believe Ricardo attended the nightclub where an event was taking place.

He had gone outside when he was allegedly attacked and chased before he made his way back inside the venue.

A 29-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until a date in early April.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1562/7Mar.

To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.