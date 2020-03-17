Search

Advanced search

Second man arrested in connection with Ricardo Fuller fatal stabbing in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 12:33 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 17 March 2020

Ricardo Fuller. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Ricardo Fuller. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Ricardo Fuller in Ilford.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, March 14 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has been released from police custody under investigation.

Police were called at around 5.05am on Saturday, March 7 to reports of a man suffering stab injuries inside a nightclub in Ilford High Road.

The man, 24-year-old Ricardo, was taken to an east London hospital for treatment where he later died.

You may also want to watch:

Police are continuing to appeal for information about what happened and their enquiries continue.

Officers believe Ricardo attended the nightclub where an event was taking place.

He had gone outside when he was allegedly attacked and chased before he made his way back inside the venue.

A 29-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until a date in early April.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1562/7Mar.

To remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Most Read

Coronavirus: Caterham High School has four possible Covid-19 cases

Caterham High School. Picture: Google

Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Woman, 72, the second to die at Queen’s Hospital, Romford, after testing positive for Covid-19

A second patient with coronavirus has died at Queen's Hospital in Rom Valley Way, Romford. Picture: Steve Poston

Coronavirus: Updates on cases in east London

The government expects to ask people over 70 to self-isolate very soon. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to receive coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Leyton Orient’s FIFA tournament will also be a charity fundraiser

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

Macklin says O’s will be prepared for whatever is next amid coronavirus outbreak

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Mathew Parri Thomas/Play With A Legend).

New captain Westley facing a longer wait to lead Essex after MCC clash is cancelled

Essex Alastair Cook and Tom Westley at the end of the Specsavers County Championship, Division One match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton.

Second man arrested in connection with Ricardo Fuller fatal stabbing in Ilford

Ricardo Fuller. Picture: Metropolitan Police
Drive 24