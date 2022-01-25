Constituency boundaries across east London would be redrawn under proposed changes by Boundary Commission England - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A second round of consultations on the proposed new parliamentary constituencies are set to begin next month.

Boundary Commission England (BCE) will host a series of public engagement meetings nationwide - including 10 in London - from February 22 to April 4.

Sessions will be held in Westminster (February 24 and 25), Havering (February 28 and March 1), Ealing (March 3 and 4), Merton (March 7 and 8) and Bromley (March 10 and 11).

As part of the proposal discussions, people can book a slot to speak on the new constituency map which could be put in place for the next general election following a 2023 review.

The shake-up aims to make constituencies more equal in terms of the number of voters, with each electorate legally required to be between 69,724 and 77,062 following a law change in 2020.

Among the proposals across east London are splitting Newham - currently represented by two MPs - into three seats: Stratford and Bow, East Ham, and West Ham and Beckton.

The former would consist of a mix of Newham and Tower Hamlets wards.

The two current Tower Hamlets constituencies would be reshaped, with some areas changing seats and the existing Bethnal Green and Bow renamed as result.

Barking and Dagenham would also still have two MPs but with the constituency boundaries redrawn.

Valence ward would move from Barking into Dagenham and Rainham - replacing Chadwell Heath ward, which would be added to Ilford South.

In Redbridge, there would be changes to the boundaries of all four existing seats.

Five wards - Cranbrook, Valentines, Chadwell Heath, Bridge and South Woodford - would become part of different constituencies as a result.

Secretary to the BCE Tim Bowden said: “The Boundary Commission for England is redrawing the map of constituencies in England so that it represents local communities as best as possible, while keeping to the legal requirements - and you can help us.

“We received a fantastic number of responses during our first consultation - over 34,000 - and we want as many people as possible to get involved in our upcoming secondary consultation."

Visit the BCE website for more information on upcoming public meetings and to book a place.

People can provide feedback in writing via the consultation website (bcereviews.org.uk), letter or email.