Search

Advanced search

Swarm of seamstresses sew PPE across Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 27 May 2020

Redbridge and Chigwell Covid 19: For the Love of Scrubs Seamstresses has produced more than 1,200 bags 1,400 earsavers and 200 scrubs. Picture: Razwana Hafiz

Redbridge and Chigwell Covid 19: For the Love of Scrubs Seamstresses has produced more than 1,200 bags 1,400 earsavers and 200 scrubs. Picture: Razwana Hafiz

Archant

Seamstresses are working around the clock to sew PPE for hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries.

The group's youngest member is Rumaysa Ahmed . Picture: Razwana HafizThe group's youngest member is Rumaysa Ahmed . Picture: Razwana Hafiz

Redbridge and Chigwell Covid 19: For the Love of Scrubs Seamstresses was started by three women who were chatting over a WhatsApp group wondering what they could do to help the NHS.

The group makes fun designs out of the earsavers they make. Picture: Razwana HafizThe group makes fun designs out of the earsavers they make. Picture: Razwana Hafiz

The group, which soon grew to more than 40 volunteers, source requests for PPE where it is most needed, and organises donations of sheets and delivery through a Facebook page.

One of the seamstresses Shaista Shah said she feels honoured that she can help in some way and make a difference. Picture: Razwana HafizOne of the seamstresses Shaista Shah said she feels honoured that she can help in some way and make a difference. Picture: Razwana Hafiz

You may also want to watch:

So far the group has made more than 1,200 bags, 1,400 earsavers and 200 scrubs.

Each delivery comes with a personalised thank you note. Picture: Razwana HafizEach delivery comes with a personalised thank you note. Picture: Razwana Hafiz

One of the founders, Razwana Hafiz, said: “For many of the ladies it has given them a purpose during lockdown doing something useful in particular for the older ladies.

Hello Kitty scrub bags. Picture: Razwana HafizHello Kitty scrub bags. Picture: Razwana Hafiz

“We even have a 12-year-old stitching!”

The group has been delivering PPE to hospitals, care homes, and GP surgeries. Picture: Razwana HafizThe group has been delivering PPE to hospitals, care homes, and GP surgeries. Picture: Razwana Hafiz

To help the group surpass its £1,000 fundraising goal, visit  www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/trsloveofscrubs

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Redbridge Roundabout to become biodiverse Grow Zone

The pumping station near Redbridge Roundabout is set to become one of the borough's new

Most Read

Leaked reports uncover Redbridge Labour councillors’ concerns over council planning decisions

Cllr Jas Athwal (left) made Cllr Bert Jones (right) 'uncomfortable' during his time as planning chairman, according to a report into complaints by former councillor Aziz Choudhury (centre).

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

Ilford stabbings: Two men charged and a third man arrested on suspicion of GBH

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Redbridge Roundabout to become biodiverse Grow Zone

The pumping station near Redbridge Roundabout is set to become one of the borough's new

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Top flight clubs to continue talks after agreeing to resume contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Goalkeeper Grainger opens up to talk of ‘emotional rollercoaster’ with Orient

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Charlie Grainger in action against Luton Town in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls

Essex coach Anthony McGrath reflects on T20 success

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath leaves the pitch following the warm-up during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019
Drive 24