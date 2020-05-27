Swarm of seamstresses sew PPE across Redbridge
PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 27 May 2020
Archant
Seamstresses are working around the clock to sew PPE for hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries.
Redbridge and Chigwell Covid 19: For the Love of Scrubs Seamstresses was started by three women who were chatting over a WhatsApp group wondering what they could do to help the NHS.
The group, which soon grew to more than 40 volunteers, source requests for PPE where it is most needed, and organises donations of sheets and delivery through a Facebook page.
You may also want to watch:
So far the group has made more than 1,200 bags, 1,400 earsavers and 200 scrubs.
One of the founders, Razwana Hafiz, said: “For many of the ladies it has given them a purpose during lockdown doing something useful in particular for the older ladies.
“We even have a 12-year-old stitching!”
To help the group surpass its £1,000 fundraising goal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/trsloveofscrubs
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.