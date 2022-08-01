Hectare of scrubland burnt by fire near Snaresbrook

Video

Around one hectare of land was damaged by the fire - Credit: Kobir Gofur

Around a hectare of grass and scrubland was burnt after a fire broke out near Snaresbrook over the weekend.

Firefighters were called to an area of Epping Forest off Snaresbrook Road, close to Hollow Pond and Leyton Flats, around 5.15am on Saturday (July 30).

Firefighters were called around 5.15am on Saturday, July 30 - Credit: Kobir Gofur

A passerby discovered the fire in the woods after seeing a "plume of smoke" from Eagle Pond on Snaresbrook Road while out for a walk.

He said firefighters arrived quickly and stopped the fire from spreading.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said the blaze was under control around 6.30am.

There were no reported injuries.

Two fire engines from the Woodford and Leytonstone stations were at the scene.