Search

Advanced search

Chigwell school takes part in national day to show racism the red card

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 October 2020

Students and staff at West Hatch High School all wore red as part of the 'show racism the red card' movement, which each donation of £1 going toward funding anti-racism education across the UK. Picture: West Hatch High School

Students and staff at West Hatch High School all wore red as part of the 'show racism the red card' movement, which each donation of £1 going toward funding anti-racism education across the UK. Picture: West Hatch High School

Archant

A Chigwell school has taken part in a national day designed to show racism the red card.

Students and staff at West Hatch High School marked the sixth annual ‘Wear Red Day’ by each wearing something red on October 16.

You may also want to watch:

Everyone who took part donated £1, with the proceeds set to go towards funding anti-racism education for young people and adults across the UK.

The annual event was set up by the UK’s largest anti-racism educational charity Show Racism the Red Card, established in 1996 with the intention of using the power of football to promote education as an effective strategy against prejudice.

Headteacher Daniel Leonard said such educational messages are an important part of the ethos at West Hatch: “This event is part of our whole school strategy to celebrate the diversity in our community and raise further awareness about the fight against racism.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Chigwell school takes part in national day to show racism the red card

Students and staff at West Hatch High School all wore red as part of the 'show racism the red card' movement, which each donation of £1 going toward funding anti-racism education across the UK. Picture: West Hatch High School

Almost 30,000 children in poverty in Redbridge, study shows

The latest child poverty statistics have been released. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Images

A late Lanzini stunner completes West Ham comeback at Tottenham on Bale’s debut

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Alessia Russo scores twice as Manchester United maintain unbeaten start

Manchester United's Christen Press (centre) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Victoria Road Stadium, London.

Dagenham boss McMahon ‘proud’ of Yeovil Town performance

George Saunders of Dagenham and Redbridge and Daniel Leadbitter of Yeovil Town during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Yeovil Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th October 2020