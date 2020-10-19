Chigwell school takes part in national day to show racism the red card
PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 October 2020
Archant
A Chigwell school has taken part in a national day designed to show racism the red card.
Students and staff at West Hatch High School marked the sixth annual ‘Wear Red Day’ by each wearing something red on October 16.
You may also want to watch:
Everyone who took part donated £1, with the proceeds set to go towards funding anti-racism education for young people and adults across the UK.
The annual event was set up by the UK’s largest anti-racism educational charity Show Racism the Red Card, established in 1996 with the intention of using the power of football to promote education as an effective strategy against prejudice.
Headteacher Daniel Leonard said such educational messages are an important part of the ethos at West Hatch: “This event is part of our whole school strategy to celebrate the diversity in our community and raise further awareness about the fight against racism.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.