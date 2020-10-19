Chigwell school takes part in national day to show racism the red card

Students and staff at West Hatch High School all wore red as part of the 'show racism the red card' movement, which each donation of £1 going toward funding anti-racism education across the UK. Picture: West Hatch High School Archant

A Chigwell school has taken part in a national day designed to show racism the red card.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students and staff at West Hatch High School marked the sixth annual ‘Wear Red Day’ by each wearing something red on October 16.

You may also want to watch:

Everyone who took part donated £1, with the proceeds set to go towards funding anti-racism education for young people and adults across the UK.

The annual event was set up by the UK’s largest anti-racism educational charity Show Racism the Red Card, established in 1996 with the intention of using the power of football to promote education as an effective strategy against prejudice.

Headteacher Daniel Leonard said such educational messages are an important part of the ethos at West Hatch: “This event is part of our whole school strategy to celebrate the diversity in our community and raise further awareness about the fight against racism.”