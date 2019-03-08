Video

Teacups and talent show: Seven Kings primary school celebrates 25 years of learning and laughter

Downshall Primary School had a fun afternoon to celebrate the schools 25th anniversary which is in September. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

The playground was alive with a sea of smiling faces as children celebrated 25 years since their school relocated to a new building.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Downshall Primary School, Meads Lane, Seven Kings, has been nurturing young minds on the premises since 1994 and staff and pupils - both past and present - helped mark its anniversary at a summer fair event.

From twirly teacup rides and inflatables to sporting activities and musical entertainment, families got into the party mood and made the most of the warm summer evening on Friday, July 12.

Janet Hill, who was first employed at the school 35 years ago, said: "I have celebrated my 40th, 50th, 60th and 70th birthdays here.

"Everyone here is so friendly; it has such a lovely vibe.

Downshall Primary School had a fun afternoon to celebrate the schools 25th anniversary which is in September. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Downshall Primary School had a fun afternoon to celebrate the schools 25th anniversary which is in September. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"It's nice seeing the children progress and when you see some of the children go on and bring their own children to the school you just think, 'wow we have got to be doing something right'."

Anne Munor, 76, was headteacher from 1994 to 2002.

She said: "I remember seeing such joy on the children's faces when they first came in [to the new school building ]- it was delightful.

You may also want to watch:

"It was so bright and light - you couldn't see out of the old building as it had frosted glass - it made such a difference."

Current headteacher Ian Bennett said the school has gone from strength to strength and has been ranked in the top 4per cent of schools in the country for progress.

"We have made it a nurturing school and we care about the children," he said.

"They feel of value because we value them.

Downshall Primary School had a fun afternoon to celebrate the schools 25th anniversary which is in September. Iuliana Vacula, eight, Cristian Luga, eight, Eesa Farooq, four, Musa Farooq, three and Sorin Luga, three. Picture by Ellie Hoskins. Downshall Primary School had a fun afternoon to celebrate the schools 25th anniversary which is in September. Iuliana Vacula, eight, Cristian Luga, eight, Eesa Farooq, four, Musa Farooq, three and Sorin Luga, three. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

"We also want the school to be at the centre of the community and we have intergenerational projects where grandparents and great-grandparents who live locally come back and work with the children.

"It's brilliant, both sets get something out of it."

Visitors enjoyed the History of Downshall exhibition put together by Year 6 children and were entertained by pupils performing in a Downshall's Got Talent show.

"It was such a heart warming event," Mr Bennett added.