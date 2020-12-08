News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder Home > News

Clayhall primary school wins wellbeing award

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 10:01 AM December 8, 2020    Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020
Glade Primary School won a wellbeing award for its committment to focusing on the emotional health of pupils and staff. Pictu...

Glade Primary School won a wellbeing award for its committment to focusing on the emotional health of pupils and staff. Picture: Farzana Hussain - Credit: Archant

Glade Primary School in Clayhall received a wellbeing award for its focus on the emotional and mental health of its pupils.

Children in the school's garden. Picture: Farzana Hussain

Children in the school's garden. Picture: Farzana Hussain - Credit: Archant

The school received the Wellbeing Award for Schools, which was developed in partnership with the charity National Children’s Bureau, which showcases schools that change their long-term culture to make wellbeing a priority.

Glade Forest helps children develop emotionally with activities that go beyond regular academics. Picture: Farzana Hussain

Glade Forest helps children develop emotionally with activities that go beyond regular academics. Picture: Farzana Hussain - Credit: Archant

Headteacher Farzana Hussain said: “This award is a reflection of the commitment and dedication put in by our wellbeing lead, Sue Jones, and staffing body.

Children were encouraged to write their own poetry. Picture: Farzana Hussain

Children were encouraged to write their own poetry. Picture: Farzana Hussain - Credit: Archant

“This is not the end, it is just the beginning of a cycle where we shall continue our excellent work to promote good mental health and wellbeing at Glade Primary School.”

In receiving the award the school was praised for its targeted interventions and school support for things such as emotion coaching, a wellbeing club for children who need additional support at break time, chill zones and a sensory garden.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Flooding risk in new Ilford tower block after water pours into lobby and...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Opera star recalls memories of Christmas past in Hainault with new album

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

South Woodford and Wanstead outdoor markets cancelled 12 hours before...

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

View from the house: Real leadership, not a weak mayor

Iain Duncan-Smith Mp, Chingford And Woodford Green

person
Comments powered by Disqus